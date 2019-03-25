Valverde demands mean Man Utd will miss out on €75m Barca star

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic will reportedly snub interested from Manchester United in favour of a stay at the Nou Camp.

The Croatia midfielder, who almost left the Camp Nou last summer, has been linked with a move away from Catalonia once more despite having a contract with Barca until 2021.

Rakitic, who has made 37 appearances for Barca this term, has been linked with a move to United in recent weeks with the Red Devils said to be considering a €75m bid.

Mundo Deportivo originally claimed United were keeping an eye on the player’s situation, and another in Marca followed that up by stating that they have targeted Rakitic as the man they want to strengthen their midfield with.

Serie A giants Inter Milan are also apparently monitoring developments, but AS now claims that Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde will get his wish as Barca will offer Rakitic a new deal.

In fact, Valverde apparently included in his own new contract – which he signed last month – the stipulation that the Croatia star must not be sold.

The Catalan side are still apprehensive about offering the 31-year-old a pay rise, but are set to table a deal which will offer an extended stay beyond 2021.

Rakitic moved to Barcelona in 2014 and has since amassed over 250 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League and three LaLiga titles.

