Valverde explains how warrior Arturo Vidal will fit in at Barcelona

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both confirmed an agreement has been reached to for Arturo Vidal to move to the Nou Camp.

The Chile midfielder has agreed a three-year contract at the Nou Camp and will undergo a medical in the coming days, the Spanish champions announced on their website.

Vidal joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015 and won the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at the club.

Neither club have announced a transfer fee for the 31-year-old – who was under contract at Bayern until June 30, 2019 – but reports in Spain suggest Barca will pay in the region of €20million (£18m) – a fee far lower than the original €40m the Bavarians were said to be seeking when the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United were rumoured to be considering moves.

A Barca statement read: “Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Arturo Vidal. The agreement is for the next three seasons and is pending the medical examination that the player will undertake over the course of the next few days.”

Vidal played 124 competitive games for Bayern, scoring 22 goals and providing 17 assists. As well as his three Bundesliga titles he also helped the German giants win the DFB-Pokal in 2016 and the German Super Cup twice.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player said on Bayern’s official website: “Thanks to FC Bayern and all the fans. I really enjoyed my time in Munich. I would like to thank the club for giving me another chance to take on a new challenge in Barcelona.”

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: “We celebrated great success during this time, and Arturo had a significant share in that.

“He has always been at the forefront of important games, we have always been able to rely on him.

“But now is the time to move on. We wish him the very best.”

The capture of Vidal was also welcomed by boss Ernesto Valderde, who explained how the Chilean would boost his side.

“He’s a player that we hope will give us energy in the midfield,” said the coach.

“He has plenty of experience, numbers that show he’s played in many matches and made his mark in them, plus he’s very aggressive.

“He can do very well for us. He’s similar to Paulinho, a different profile to what we have.

“I understand the opinions [that he doesn’t fit into Barca’s style] or, better yet, I accept them.

“However, last year there was a lot of controversy when Paulinho arrived before anyone saw him play.

“After that, he did well for us. At a club like ours, there is room for everyone, regardless of their style.

“It’s all about enriching our famous DNA and not moving away from it. Some arrive, they fit in and enrich it. Abidal is a perfect example and he fitted in perfectly.

“We hope he helps us at decisive moments in the Champions League. He has incredible statistics and is very consistent, no doubt.

“Here, players like Arthur fit but also ones like Vidal or Paulinho, who showed it last year. Before he came here, there was talk of more about him.

“I hope that with Vidal, the same thing happens to him as it did with [Paulinho] and Abidal. I hope things go as well as possible.

“He’s like like a warrior. He gives everything on the field. He’s aggressive in both defence and attack, works hard and has spirit, and those are what makes him contagious.

“He’s also capable of runs into the box, finishing them off, applying pressure… He can do well for us in the second line.

“It’s necessary that we help him show all those qualities. So far we’ve signed young players, but in the case of Vidal he’s experienced and his profile is different.

“Those things make up for [his lack of youth]. He can help us with that in mind.”

Earlier on Friday Barca announced they had agreed a deal to sign teenage Senegal defender Moussa Wague from Belgian side KAS Eupen.

The 19-year-old right-back, who has already passed his medical with Barca, played all three of Senegal’s games at this summer’s World Cup and his goal in the 2-2 draw with Japan saw him become the youngest African goalscorer in finals history.

Barca have already signed Arthur, Malcom and Clement Lenglet this summer, while Andres Iniesta, Paulinho, Lucas Digne and Gerard Deulofeu are among those who have left the Nou Camp.