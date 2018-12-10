Ernesto Valverde has made Tottenham a big promise ahead of Tuesday evening’s match – but the Barcelona boss was a little less forthcoming when asked if he would ever try and sign Harry Kane.

Barca are already through to the knockout stages as group winners and have already confirmed they will not risk Luis Suarez in the game, while another key star could also be rested.

But Valverde is adamant he will be sending out a Barca team that will be aiming to win the game, though knows their task is made tougher by Tottenham’s do-or-die predicament.

“Well, we expect a tough game because they have great physical and tactical strength,” he said. “It is a complicated game because they also play for qualification.

“We will go out to win as we have done before. It is true that we are qualified and we have achieved it on our own merits.

“It’s the same situation as last year. We will go out to win but we respect the competition and we want to win.”

And Barca will pay particular attention to Kane, even if Valverde did swerve the answer when asked whether the England striker is good enough to play at the Nou Camp.

“He’s a great player, world class,” Valverde said. “An extraordinary striker who associates well, has an aerial game, is decisive in the area.

” I do not like to talk about players who are on other teams.

“We keep the maximum discretion but that does not stop us feeling a great respect for Kane and admire him.”

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, meanwhile, has explained why the game in the Nou Camp will fulfill a lifelong ambition.