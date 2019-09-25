Valverde provides update as Lionel Messi suffers new injury scare

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is confident Lionel Messi has not suffered a long-term injury setback after the Argentinian saw his comeback aborted early during the 2-1 home win over Villarreal on Tuesday.

Messi did not make it past half-time at the Nou Camp before suffering an abductor muscle injury during the first half of the LaLiga encounter.

Valverde said of Messi: “It’s some discomfort in the abductor and so we didn’t want to risk it.

“Of course when Messi gets injured, everyone takes notice.

“However it does not look like a serious injury.

“He has suffered a strain only, but he was only taken off as a precaution.”

Messi was making his return from a right calf injury which had kept him out of the Barcelona line-up since pre-season, but he only lasted 45 minutes.

Barcelona visit Getafe on Saturday before hosting Inter Milan in the Champions League and Valverde will want Messi available as Barcelona bid to make up for a slow start to the season.

A shock 2-0 defeat to Granada – to which Luis Suarez gave a damning verdict on his side – came before the 2-1 win over Villarreal which moved Barcelona up to fourth in the table.

Antoine Griezmann and Arthur scored for the home side with Santi Cazorla replying for the visitors.