Dutch great Marco van Basten has revealed his shock at Lionel Messi’s form, while another former Holland star has urged Barcelona to cash in on the legendary forward.

Van Basten and Youri Mulder were speaking on Ziggo Sport via Voetbalzone as they reflected on Barca’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Messi again struggled to make an impact over the 90 minutes, much to the annoyance of Van Basten.

Indeed, Van Basten said that on current form Messi is a liability.

He said, as cited by tribalfootball: “He’s just playing badly now. Messi and Antoine Griezmann play like a bunch of cake bakers.

“He will undoubtedly be bothered by the fact that there is no audience.

“He is not happy with the situation in and around Barcelona. And then also that hassle with Griezmann. It’s an accumulation. We don’t see the person we’ve known.”

Meanwhile, Mulder added that the Catalan giants Barca should encourage Manchester City’s interest in the Argentine.

Messi will be out on contract from June next year, with rumours persisting that City will make a January bid.

And from what Mulder saw from Messi on Saturday, Barca should look to cash in.

He said: “Barcelona needs money. What should Manchester City pay? Maybe fifty million euros? And you also get rid of his salary.”

Pep reacts to latest Messi rumours

Pep Guardiola did little to suggest his contract extension with Manchester City gives them a better chance of signing Lionel Messi.



City were heavily linked with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi during his contract dispute with Barcelona in the summer. However, the Argentine eventually stayed at Camp Nou.

Manager Guardiola, who this week committed to City until 2023, won the Champions League twice with Messi at Barca. There has since been speculation that they could try to reunite again at City.

But Guardiola said: “I have said a thousand times I would like, as a Barcelona fan, for him to finish his career there.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in his mind but for now he is a Barcelona player.” Read more…