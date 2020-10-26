Dutch legend says Van de Beek will regret big-money move to Man Utd

Dutch legend Marco Van Basten already believes that Donny van de Beek made a mistake in joining Manchester United and will come to regret his big-money move.

The 23-year-old was highly prized after some superb displays for Ajax. And United were the club to win the race when signing him for around £40million in the summer.

But despite a debut goal in the 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, his chances have been limited.

Van de Beek came off the bench in that match. And he’s also been a substitute in all of United’s Premier League and Champions League games so far.

That continued in the 0-0 home draw with Chelsea at the weekend. And this time, he didn’t even get on the pitch. It means he’s tasted just 61 minutes of Premier League action to date.

Van Basten, who enjoyed a glittering career for Holland, Ajax and AC Milan, is concerned. So much so, he believes his countryman has made the wrong choice.

Speaking on Dutch TV programme Rondo (via the Daily Mail), Van Basten claimed: “Donny should not have gone to Manchester United.

“When you are a good player you want to play every week.

“It is really bad for a player like Donny to play only six or seven games this year. That is shocking for your match rhythm.

“I know he is earning loads and loads more than he used to. But as a top player you have to be critical and look at the chances of playing when you sign for a new club.

“Donny should have waited for better prospects and signed for another club.”

Van de Beek was on just £30,000 per week at Ajax but is believed to be earning just over £100,000 at Old Trafford.

Neville and Evra also question van de Beek signing

Former United stars Gary Neville and Patrice Evra are also confused by van de Beek’s limited involvement so far.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: “What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40million.

“He doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s plans in every game.

“It’s a bit of a mystery that one. And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, ‘Well £40m player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team’.

“He must be thinking: ‘What am I doing here?’ at this moment in time.”

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Evra concurs.

“Nothing against the kid, but why have we bought him?” pondered the former Red Devils left-back.

“He’s watching the game from the stand every game. We don’t need him, that’s the truth.”