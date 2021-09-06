The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford as “bad news” for his client.

United capped off a successful summer transfer window with the shock move to bring the Portuguese back. Manchester City looked the favourites to snap him up, but the situation took a turn. As such, he will form part of an exciting Red Devils attack featuring the likes of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

However, the transfer has somewhat taken the spotlight off Van de Beek’s hopes for the season.

Like Ronaldo, he arrived at United as a marquee signing last summer but struggled to make his mark in his debut season.

He has had strong links with a move away ever since, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered the Dutchman assurances.

Indeed, the player’s agent has now revealed how the manager blocked a late move to Everton.

“Cristiano arrived on Friday which we knew was bad news for us,” Guido Albers told Ziggo Sport.

“[Paul] Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left.

“We had conversations with Solskjær and the board, we took the initiative to find a club and our search ended up at Everton. We opened talks with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri.

“On Monday night [before deadline day] we received a call from Solskjær and the club who told us that a transfer was out of the question and that he had to report himself to training the next morning.”

Van de Beek, who has yet to play this season, made 19 Premier League appearances last term. However, more of those came from the bench than from the start.

Albers insisted that his client’s bit-part role so far is not what the pair signed up to.

Van de Beek needs more

“The perspective now is that we stated that Donny is not a Carabao Cup player, or FA Cup player, or to play only in European games,” the representative added.

“Donny went to England to play in the Premier League. The way the conversation went this time [with Solskjær] compared to last summer… things are much more clear now.

“I have full expectations that Donny will get his chance now.

“Donny worked extremely hard in the summer. He only had seven days off. The rest of the summer he trained to become top fit. He is totally ready.”

Van de Beek has made 36 appearances for United overall, contributing one goal and two assists.

