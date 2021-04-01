Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to get the best out of Donny van de Beek by finding him a new midfield partner, a report claims.

Van de Beek has struggled to adapt to United since his arrival from Ajax last summer. In fact, he has played more minutes for the Netherlands (413) than in the Premier League (315) this term. Overall, he has made only two top-flight starts, featuring in only 13 of 29 games.

Thus, speculation has arisen that United could cash in as part of players-plus-cash deals with other clubs.

Indeed, the Red Devils are aware that they would be unlikely to recoup the £40million they paid for him.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have entertained links, involving potential deals for Erling Haaland and Adrien Rabiot, respectively.

However, according to The Athletic, there is a way for Solskjaer to get the best out of the midfielder.

The manager is aware that Bruno Fernandes has nailed down the No. 10 role. As such, he is training Van de Beek to play in a deeper role.

But concerns over his subsequent midfield partner in the 4-2-3-1 formation would then arrive, the source adds.

Solskjaer trusts Fred and Scott McTominay in a pair, but feels uneasy playing only one of them.

Therefore, for the plan to work, the coach needs another midfield star. West Ham’s Declan Rice is firmly on the club’s radar, as well as Leicester’s Wilfried Ndidi and Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, The Athletic adds that Van de Beek must complete another prerequisite for the plan to work.

Solskjaer has reportedly told the player that he must work on his speed and endurance to flourish in the deeper role.

Should the plan come to fruition, United will add to their options in midfield, bringing another side out of Van de Beek.

As for Van de Beek’s current struggles, the midfielder is supposedly aware of the differences in class between the Eredivisie and the Premier League.

However, it is hoped that giving him a new purpose will allow him to unlock his best talents.

