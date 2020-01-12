Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has opened up on reports that he has been targeted by Manchester United, while a report claims Ed Woodward rejected the chance to sign the Dutchman for just £20million.

United’s need for reinforcements in the centre of the park has been highlighted by the injury sustained by Scott McTominay and the ongoing absence of Paul Pogba, who this week also underwent surgery on an ankle problem.

And while reports linking United with Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes have taken a giant leap forward, another player strongly linked with the Red Devils is Holland schemer Van de Beek.

Van de Beek was a key component of Ajax’s march to the Champions League semi-finals last season and the 22-year-old has picked up where he left off this season, netting eight times in 26 appearances this term.

However, speaking out on speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford this month, Van de Beek said: “I can’t or don’t want to do anything with it anyway [the speculation].

“I have said before that I will play at Ajax this season. Maybe next season too.”

Despite Van de Beek’s apparent committal to the Dutch giants, reports on Sunday have strongly claimed the midfielder is on the brink of a transfer to Real Madrid.

As per the Sunday Mirror, Van de Beek’s ­arrival at the Bernabeu in the summer is “more than 80 ­per cent certain”, with the Spanish giants prepared to meet Ajax’s £46.8m valuation.

Furthermore – and perhaps more shockingly – the paper states that United were offered the chance to sign Van de Beek for just £20million over the summer.

Van de Beek’s agent Guido Albers held talks with United officials about securing a move to the Premier League and, with an agreement, having been reached, they backed out of the apparent deal, despite the alleged bargain fee, after deciding against cashing in on Madrid and Juventus target Paul Pogba.

But with United now back in for the midfielder, a source close to Van de Beek is reported to have told the Mirror: “It is now too late for United. It is more than 80 per cent certain that Van de Beek will complete a move to Real in the summer.

“The only hope for United is if Madrid pull out of the transfer. But, at this moment, the move is still scheduled to go through in the summer.”

Van de Beek is currently paid £25,000 a week at Ajax, but the reports states the Spanish giants are prepared to offer him a four-year deal that quadruples his wages.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has stated his confidence that the United board will back him in the transfer market this month amid heightening reports a deal for Fernandes is inching closer.