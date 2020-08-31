Donny van de Beek’s father has described his son’s impending transfer to Manchester United as ‘wonderful’.

The Ajax midfielder is expected to complete a £40million move to United from Ajax this week.

The deal has come about after a conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced the 23-year-old to move to the Premier League.

Andre van de Beek told Omroep Gelderland, as cited by MEN, that Nijkerkerveen, where Van de Beek grew up, ‘is a proud village’ and that United are a ‘wonderful club’.

“Ajax is in our hearts,” Van de Beek senior added. “In principle, we will never be finished there. Playing football there for another ten years would not have been a punishment, then you would not have heard Donny [complain], either.

“We looked around. It’s beautiful,” Andre van de Beek said of Manchester. “But Donny decides for himself.”

Talks between United and Ajax moved up a gear over the weekend. That prompted Ajax to leave Van de Beek out of their squad for a friendly with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Although Tottenham wanted a late deal, they did not have the funds available to rival United for the midfielder.

Solskjaer had originally targeted Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester star James Maddison as playmaking options.

But both players were rated at around £80m and Van De Beek will cost half that figure.

The Holland international had widely been expected to join Real Madrid this summer. However, the LaLiga giants have taken a hit financially due to Covid-19 and can no longer afford him.

DUTCH LEGEND GIVES VDB SEAL OF APPROVAL

Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart says his compatriot Donny van de Beek fully deserves his move to Manchester United.

The Holland legend believes the 23-year-old’s performances have warranted a big move to the Premier League.

Van der Vaart told NOS: “He has played excellent for Ajax.

“And Manchester United really need this kind of player in their team. This transfer is fantastic for us [Dutch people] too. We are all going to follow him now. This move is so deserved.” Read more…