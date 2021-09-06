Donny van de Beek insists he was never close to leaving Manchester United this summer and has held “really positive” talks with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Netherlands midfielder’s future at Old Trafford was in the spotlight throughout the last transfer window after he made just four starts in his debut Premier League campaign. A move to Everton was mooted, but Van de Beek still sees his future at United and wants to prove his doubters wrong this term.

Asked whether a switch to Goodison Park was close before deadline day, the 24-year-old told Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel : “No. I spoke with the manager and the club, and they said they wanted me to stay here.

“The manager was really positive about me, and he said ‘I need you, and I want to keep you here’.

“He also said: ‘What I see from you every day at training, is a different Donny now’.

“The manager was really positive about me, and now I am feeling well, I am in good shape, and I hope that I can show the fans that I have improved a lot.

“He said he sees a big difference, maybe I am a bit stronger now and he can see that I have one year of experience in England now.”

Bulked up Van de Beek

Van de Beek spent much of the summer undergoing a rigorous fitness and strengthening programme to try and make himself more suited to Premier League football.

But so far his hard work has not paid off, with the midfielder an unused sub in United’s first three Premier League outings.

Bu the Dutchman is remaining optimistic that his time will come. He added: “You can never promise that (game time) that’s just football. You can never promise a player and tell him if he can play or not, and I agree with that.

“I have asked to play more. You can train hard every day, but in the end, you need game time. If you only play once a month, you cannot show your best form – playing is really important.”

