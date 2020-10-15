Donny van de Beek is to be given a new strength training plan as he battles to become a regular starter for Manchester United, according to reports.

The Dutchman made a £39million move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer.

But he’s had a limited role to play so far.

Van de Beek has failed to make the starting line-up in any of United’s three Premier League games. However, he has seen action from the bench.

The 23-year-old came on after 67 minutes at home to Crystal Palace. He was introduced with just a minute left in the 3-2 win at Brighton. And he played the final 23 minutes of the embarrassing 6-1 home loss to Spurs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given him starts in the EFL Cup against Luton and Brighton.

Despite defeat to Crystal Place, van de Beek fired in a debut goal for the Red Devils. And he also managed to net the equaliser in Holland’s 1-1 draw with Italy on Wednesday night.

But according to The Sun, United now want the midfielder to boost his physical presence by giving him a new training plan.

United are reportedly impressed by his core fitness. However, they want him to add more muscle.

That same process has applied to other United arrivals from foreign leagues. They include Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes so it’s a proven recipe.

The same report adds that Jesse Lingard has added 3lbs of muscle during lockdown after embarking on a similar programme.

No Cavani for trip to Newcastle

As for United’s other summer signings, Edinson Cavani won’t be available at the weekend.

The Uruguayan striker still has to quarantine following his deadline day move from France.

But defender Alex Telles is available for Saturday’s game at Newcastle. The left-back is in contention to make his debut having joined from Porto. He could come in for Luke Shaw.

Another recent acquisition, 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri, has started training with the first team.