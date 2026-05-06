Micky van de Ven finds himself at a major crossroads of his career this summer as Manchester United and Liverpool weigh up big-money approaches, with sources explaining Tottenham Hotspur’s fluctuating value of the Dutch defender.

As the 25/26 Premier League season hurtles towards its conclusion, Tottenham centre-back Van de Ven has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in the transfer market.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international has stood out as a rare beacon of quality in a deeply troubled campaign for Spurs, who continue to fight against the threat of relegation. Sources have given TEAMtalk an update…

Liverpool are understood to be extremely keen on bringing Van de Ven to Anfield this summer, identifying him as a prime candidate to eventually succeed compatriot Virgil van Dijk and partner him next season. His explosive pace, composure on the ball, and commanding presence align perfectly with Arne Slot’s vision.

However, the Merseyside club are proceeding with caution due to the defender’s chequered injury record. Since joining Tottenham in 2023, van de Ven has battled recurring hamstring, thigh, and knee problems that have limited his availability at key moments.

Despite these concerns, a move to Liverpool would hold immense appeal for the player. A self-confessed Reds supporter with family connections to the club, Van de Ven would prioritise Anfield above most other destinations. Sources suggest he would choose Liverpool over rivals, including Manchester United, without hesitation if both clubs table formal offers.

United, meanwhile, have also registered a strong interest as they seek to reinforce their defensive options.

A switch to Old Trafford would be of genuine interest to Van de Ven, providing an opportunity to join a club in a positive moment and play under ambitious new leadership.

United view the left-footed Dutchman as an ideal profile to complement their backline, though they would likely face an uphill battle should Liverpool commit fully to the pursuit.

DON’T MISS: Micky van de Ven lays out jaw-dropping terms of Man Utd, Liverpool move as Tottenham exit looms

Tottenham’s fluctuating Van de Ven valuation explained

Tottenham’s valuation is expected to hover between £60 million and £90 million (€70m to €104m / $82m to $123m) depending on what league they end up in; a significant sum that reflects Van de Ven’s undoubted talent when fit.

His future appears inextricably linked to Spurs’ final league position.

Should the north London club slip into the Championship, an exit would seem almost certain. Even if they survive, the defender is likely to weigh up his long-term ambitions carefully under manager Roberto De Zerbi, who he is enjoying playing for and has made clear he wants to keep hold of the Dutch international.

But with the summer window looming, Van de Ven’s destiny could start a rebuild of two of the biggest clubs’ defences in the Premier League. Liverpool’s blend of admiration and ambition, coupled with United’s keenness, sets the stage for a potential battle royale.

However, there is one major player that cannot be forgotten: De Zerbi. If the Italian keeps Spurs up and can guarantee his top players that top-class talent will come in this summer, he may be able to keep hold of the player ahead of what looks like an increasingly important summer window for Tottenham Hotspur.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, though, insists Spurs are preparing for the possibility of losing Van de Ven and are ready to ramp up their pursuit of a top Brighton star as a potential replacement.

Another name that Liverpool and Spurs are both weighing up is Marcos Senesi, who has confirmed he will leave Bournemouth as a free agent this summer.

Both sides are strongly linked with a move, and one of Fabrizio Romano’s sidekicks has revealed which side is now looking like the strongest candidate to sign him.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.