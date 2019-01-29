Van Dijk a big concern for Liverpool boss Klopp

Virgil van Dijk missed training on Monday night and is a big doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield.

The Dutch defender has been an ever present for Jurgen Klopp in the league this season and has clocked up 19 wins in those fixtures.

But he is a concern for Klopp having still not returned to training after falling ill on Liverpool’s warm-weather training in Dubai last week.

The 27-year-old centre-back hasn’t missed a Premier League game for the club since the trip to Huddersfield in January 2018, but it looks like that record could be ruined on Wednesday night.

But unless Van Dijk given the green light to train on Tuesday then he’s unlikely to feature against the Foxes.

The Liverpool Echo claim that he will be ruled out unless he can prove his fitness in training at Melwood on Tuesday.

Croatia international Dejan Lovren is likely to replace him alongside Joel Matip. Lovren has returned to fitness after a hamstring problem ruled him out of the recent wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Lovren has made nine league starts this term and his last start was the 2-1 defeat by Manchester City in which he was booked after 20 minutes.

The Echo report that Fabinho did train and should be fit, but he could start at right-back with James Milner banned and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez both injured,

Rafa Camacho is Klopp’s other option at right-back, but the 18-year-old has only played a couple of minutes in the Premier League in the recent Anfield win over Crystal Palace.

