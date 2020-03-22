Key Klopp men on verge of signing lucrative new Liverpool contracts

Key Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are both reportedly on the verge of penning lucrative new contracts with the club.

Van Dijk has arguably become the world’s best central defender since joining the club from Southampton in January 2018, starring in their Champions League success last season and the seemingly inevitable run towards Premier League glory this time around.

The 28-year-old’s current contract runs out in 2023 but talks over a new deal have been in discussion since last summer and it would appear that they are finally close to getting done – as reported exclusively on 90min.com

Alisson, meanwhile, has been a revelation since he replaced the inconsistent play of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal.

The Brazilian stopper has only ever enjoyed success since arriving in England from Roma in the summer of 2018, and he was a key figure in the team which lifted Europe’s top prize last season.

The currently injured 27-year-old missed the huge recent clash with Atletico Madrid, with his absence playing a big part as the Reds crashed out of the season’s Champions League at the last-16 stage.

As with Van Dijk, the report states that talks have been underway since 2019 and are now at the point where an announcement is imminent.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given something to ponder after being informed of the likely asking price Werder Bremen will be seeking for playmaker Milot Rashica this summer.

Rashica, who moved to the German top flight from Vitesse Arnhem in 2018, has just over two years left on his current deal.

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals and assisted four others so far this season but has not found the net since December 14, with previous reports suggesting that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ordered scouts to watch him in action.

According to German website DeichStube, Rashica is eager to secure a move away and display his “class” elsewhere, having been unable to find his best form this term. Read more…