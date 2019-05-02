Van Dijk claims Liverpool are not done yet; predicts Anfield miracle

Virgil van Dijk insists that Liverpool can still turn around their Champions League semi-final tie against Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night, despite dominating the game for large spells, with the brilliant Lionel Messi bagging a brace for the home side.

The Dutch defender was powerless to stop Messi, who curled in a brilliant free-kick for his second goal of the game, and Van Dijk admitted that Liverpool’s failure to score an away goal could prove pivotal in the tie – although not all hope is lost.

“3-0 sounds very bad,” said Van Dijk. “It sounds like we had a proper shocker, but we created big chances against them and should have scored at least one.

“Then it would be a totally different feeling to what we have now, but we have to take it how it is.

“I know it’s going to be very tough to come to Anfield. We all have to believe, I will definitely believe, so we’ll see.”

