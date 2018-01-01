Van Dijk explains the lure of Klopp after move to Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has revealed his desire to play for Jurgen Klopp was a major factor in his decision to move to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old’s switch from the Saints was agreed last week, but with the January transfer window now open his deal, understood to be worth £75million – the highest fee ever paid for a defender, is now sealed.

The Dutch defender has proven himself one of the Premier League’s best defenders since arriving from Celtic, but in order to reach his ambition of winning trophies and further improving, Van Dijk – pictured above with Klopp on the club’s official website – believes he is working under the right man in the German.

The former Groningen and Celtic defender, who will wear the number four shirt at Liverpool, said: “Since he’s come in, I think he has made a lot of progress until now and I think it is only hopefully going to get better and better. Hopefully I can contribute to that as well and keep working hard.

“Everybody obviously from a Liverpool perspective knows how he is; how lively he is, how he can make players better and give them confidence as well.

“It just suits me as well. I think he can make me a better player and I am just looking forward to working with him.”

Van Dijk is unavailable for Liverpool’s New Year’s Day game at Burnley as his registration will not be concluded in time.

