Van Dijk explains what Liverpool must do to mount title challenge

Virgil van Dijk insists it will be games against teams outside the top six which will be pivotal to Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge, despite his belief that Manchester City have developed a new respect for the Reds.

City boss Pep Guardiola reined in their attacking intent during Sunday’s goalless draw at Anfield with a first-half performance in particular which was the most restrained of any since his arrival in England.

The Catalan, who experienced three chastening defeats to Liverpool last season in the Premier League and Champions League quarter-finals, was wary of being exposed by Jurgen Klopp’s side and, as a result, the match was not much of a spectacle.

Van Dijk has had his say on his actions which led to City being awarded a late penalty in the game.

While Van Dijk said it showed how much of a threat the Reds posed to the defending champions, he felt greater consistency over the course of the season would be the key to a title challenge.

“Obviously they were a bit cautious of the way we played and I think we have earned that respect,” the defender said.

“We made it difficult for them and they made it difficult for us at times but that’s how it is.

“But I think it is not about these games, it is all about the other games, the difficult games which we have against mid-table and lower teams.

“We want to get as close as possible and do as well as we can but we know it is going to be hard.

“We’ve had a great start to the season and we want to keep it going.”

Liverpool face Huddersfield, Red Star Belgrade and then Cardiff in their first three games after the international break.

