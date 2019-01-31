Van Dijk explains why Liverpool fans don’t need to panic about title race

Virgil Van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool players could feel fans’ nerves in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday night, but reassured them that there is no need to panic.

Despite taking an early lead through Sadio Mane, the Premier League leaders failed to hold on for the win, meaning they dropped points at home for the first time since October.

Manchester City may also have slipped up in their midweek fixture by losing to Newcastle United, but nonetheless, some Reds fans are feeling the tension in the title race – with champions City now breathing down Liverpool’s neck with just a five-point gap between the two.

Van Dijk confirmed that he could sense the nerves among the Anfield crowd during the game: “It sounded like it.

“Obviously you get that feeling as well from the crowd and I think it’s not really necessary at the moment.

“But clearly everyone wants to win so bad and that’s what we want as well but sometimes you need to be very patient.

“We want everyone to cheer us on and keep pushing even if we have tough moments, even if we’re 1-0 down or maybe more.”

Liverpool face West Ham United in their next fixture, on Monday 4th February.