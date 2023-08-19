Van Dijk factor key as Liverpool challenge Tottenham for Serie A signing; rival Prem move has stalled

Dusan Vlahovic holds off Perr Schuurs during Juventus vs Torino in Serie A

Virgil van Dijk could play an important role as Liverpool battle Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Torino’s Perr Schuurs, as per a report.

Schuurs is a 23-year-old centre-back who came through the ranks at Dutch club Fortuna Sittard before joining Ajax in January 2018. Following a six-month loan back at Fortuna Sittard, Schuurs went on to make 95 appearances for Ajax.

However, he left Amsterdam in August last year by signing for Torino. The defender has continued his exciting development in Italy and is resultantly being touted for a big transfer to the Premier League.

Schuurs has been linked with several English teams, including Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham United.

Surprisingly, Crystal Palace moved themselves into pole position to sign Schuurs earlier this summer. But his transfer to Selhurst Park has since stalled, allowing the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to get back in the mix.

On August 12, Spurs were tipped to make a ‘strong comeback’ in the chase for the Dutchman by submitting an offer for him.

However, according to an update on the situation from Football Insider, Spurs will face competition from Liverpool for Schuurs.

The Reds are described as being ‘well-placed’ to land Schuurs first. Jurgen Klopp wants a new central defender to arrive at Anfield and become Ibrahima Konate’s long-term partner, with Schuurs high up in his thinking.

Van Dijk a ‘big fan’ of Liverpool target

Interestingly, the report states that current Liverpool defender Van Dijk, who is a compatriot of Schuurs, is ‘well aware’ of his talent and is a ‘big fan’.

Van Dijk could therefore convince Schuurs that a move to Anfield is the perfect next step in his career.

Previously, the likes of Liverpool and Spurs have been told to pay £35million for the Serie A star. But Football Insider now report that Schuurs will be on the move for £30m this summer, which will delight club chiefs at Liverpool.

Schuurs could become Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer. Klopp’s side have already revamped their midfield by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to continue their search for further recruits as one Bundesliga target will not be on the move this summer.