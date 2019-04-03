Van Dijk fears allayed as Klopp hails defender’s perfect moment

Virgil Van Dijk will line up for Liverpool against his former club Southampton on Friday night after recovering from a knock.

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Friday and Klopp reported a clean bill of health after a minor injury worry over key defender Van Dijk following the win over Tottenham.

The Dutch defender was seen to be limping in the closing stages at Anfield on Sunday, but he has shaken that off and will be ready to take on Saints.

“It looks quite good. No major concerns, actually. After the game, you think about Virg, but he trained OK, completely normal,” said the Reds boss.

“It was only a second recovery day but he took part in that, and I heard nothing different that he could maybe not train today. No, it looks all OK.”

Asked about Van Dijk’s contribution since arriving for £75million from Southampton in January 2018.

“I can’t say a bad word about him, a brilliant boy. But he knows that you need the boys around you. Defending is team work,” said Klopp.

“He’s so important to us not only as a player but as a person.

“Yes he has improved us and he has improved since he came here as well. He is a different player to when he was at Southampton. CL quarter finals, semi finals and final help you as a player.”

Van Dijk’s class and experience came to the fore on Sunday when he was faced with two-on-one situation with Moussa Sissoko running at him.

Klopp though says Van Dijk put defensive theory into practice and managed to cut out the pass to Heung-Min Son, whilst putting enough pressure on Sissoko, which saw him fire high over the bar.

“It was perfect,” added Klopp. “He had to defend two players, close the passing way to the other player. If you can’t be active you have to give the other player the chance to make the mistake.”