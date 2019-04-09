Van Dijk fires warning to Liverpool team-mates over media pressure

Virgil van Dijk has urged his Liverpool team-mates not to pay attention to the media in the club’s quest for silverware this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points clear atop the Premier League table, but their title rivals Manchester City have one game in hand.

The Reds have been able to compete on multiple fronts this season, yet with a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto on Tuesday night looming, Van Dijk admitted that his side could be in a better position.

“I think all of the teams of the league would love to be in our position right now and that is how we have to look at it,” he said.

“We are in a great situation. It could have been better but it is how it is. We still have a chance to win the title and a chance to win the Champions League.

“It can become a fear when you read all the media and social media.

“In this situation you need to be very strong mentality, you need to remember what is important is what we have at Melwood, what we have within each other, the manager, the staff and what we work on each day.

“When the whistle goes and the games start we need to show what we have been doing throughout the season and show your quality and be confident and embrace it.

“We know that any points that we drop can cost us. That’s the same for [Manchester City], so the only thing we can do is just keep going.

“We know in the Premier League any points dropped can end our title dreams. The only thing we can do is focus ahead of us, first Porto and after that Chelsea. It’s the only way we should think.

“I think the most important thing is just to do what we are doing. Enjoy it. Do what we have been doing all season and enjoy every bit of it as well.”

Van Dijk is the bookies’ favourite to take home PFA Players’ Player of the Year, but individual accolades are not the main motivation.

On the topic, he said: “Individual trophies? I don’t know. Of course, you’re going to be proud. That is something you have to be.

“But all the hard work in the training ground, that is something we all did together – and it is to win something as a team, a collective thing as a club.

“Hopefully that is something that will happen.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!