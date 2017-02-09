Van Dijk has ‘no plans to join Liverpool, Man City or Man Utd’

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk will reportedly turn down the chance to join both Manchester clubs and Liverpool in the summer.

The Saints’ new club captain, who took the armband after fellow centre-back Jose Fonte moved to West Ham, was expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, the £5omillion-rated man is said to be committed to the Southampton cause and the club are confident they’ll have van Dijk for another year at least.

A club source, attributed by the Daily Star, is claimed to have said: “When Virgil took the captaincy it was on the understanding he would lead the team until the end of next season as a minimum.

“He has a long-term contract and is settled at the club.”

The Dutchman signed a new six-year contract in May last year, which Southampton insist doesn’t include a release clause.

Fellow countryman Ronald de Boer on Wednesday praised the defender, declaring that van Dijk has made ‘unbelievable progress’.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 46-year-old said: “He has made a transition in a positive way.