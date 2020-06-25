Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson hailed an “unbelievable season” after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool put themselves on the brink of glory with a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.



And their coronation was confirmed when Chelsea beat Man City 2-1 to end Pep Guardiola’s grip on the trophy.

Liverpool were last champions of England in 1990. But the party can now get started after their 30-year wait was finally ended.

Speaking to BT Sport, Van Dyke said: “It’s unbelievable, what a season. We’ve been incredible. To be part of this group of players and part of this journey is incredible. I am very proud to be able to call myself a Premier League winner.

“Of course I watched the (Chelsea) game. I don’t watch too many games but the game felt like it was taking ages and never ended. When the free-kick went in from Kevin (De Bruyne) – what an incredible goal by the way – I was getting nervous. I haven’t been nervous in a while.

“But after that it was just celebration time and we are all proud of each other. I can’t really describe the feeling to be honest.

“In the league this year we have taken it to another level. We have been so consistent and played so well.”

Henderson on why he held back on celebrating early

Henderson told Sky Sports he had been reluctant to celebrate prematurely.

The Liverpool captain said: “I didn’t want to talk about it until this moment so it’s amazing to finally get over the line. I’m so happy for all the boys, the fans, the whole club, the city.

“I’m just a little bit overwhelmed right now, it’s just an amazing feeling and just so proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Obviously (when we won) the Champions League everyone was on the pitch and there was a lot of emotion, but it was a different experience watching the game and the final whistle going and being able to be with everyone, staff and everyone together was amazing really.

“Another moment in our lives that we’ll never forget.”

