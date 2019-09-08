Van Dijk left confused over talk of lucrative new Liverpool deal

Reports of a new deal for Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk appear to be a little wide of the mark, with the player said to be confused by the rumours.

Van Dijk has made a huge impact at Anfield since his £65m arrival from Southampton in January 2018.

And reports on Sunday claimed that Harry Maguire’s £80m arrival at Manchester United was prompting Liverpool to upgrade the Dutchman’s current deal, with a lucrative new six-year contract on the cards.

Van Dijk has also emerged as the frontrunner for the upcoming Ballon d’Or, ahead of the likes of legendary figures Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, a new deal is not imminent and reports state that Van Dijk is bemused as he is not agitating the club for an improved pay packet.

The 28-year-old penned a five-year contract when he joined last year and is more than happy with life on Merseyside.

With his current terms not expiring until 2024, Liverpool also believe there is no rush to open talks over a new deal.

Read more: Rhian Brewster sent Liverpool fans into meltdown by suggesting Callum Hudson-Odoi should join Liverpool on social media.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!