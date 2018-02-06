Van Dijk makes confident claim over Liverpool’s top-four hopes

Virgil van Dijk has expressed his confidence that Liverpool will finish in the Premier League’s top four again this season and secure a second successive season in the Champions League.

The Reds face Porto in their last-16 tie in the competition on Valentine’s Night, with the return at Anfield scheduled for March 6.

Liverpool are favourites to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition and in Van Dijk, the Dutchman will be eligible to face the Portuguese giants.

The Dutchman has made 19 previous appearances in Europe’s elite club competition, scoring two goals for Celtic, so his experience will be invaluable to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But whatever the outcome against the Portuguese giants, Van Dijk is confident the Reds will be back in the competition again next season through a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“It is tight and every game is a final, they are games that we need to win and want to win and we should have won (in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham),” he said. “We were unlucky.”

“I am full of confidence that we will definitely get there [next season]. It starts next week for us again.”

