Van Dijk in Liverpool title demand as he reflects on long-awaited return

Virgil Van Dijk insists he could not ask for more after making his return to the Liverpool side in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Norwich – but the giant central defender is already setting his ambitions high for the Reds this season.

The talismanic Holland defender missed the majority of last season and Euro 2020. That’s after he sustained a serious ACL injury during the clash with Everton at Goodison Park back in October. That contributed towards a difficult campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, they did finish strongly to secure Champions League football.And the Reds seemingly picked up where they left off on the opening weekend. That’s after goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned a comfortable away victory at Carrow Road.

Now Van Dijk has offered his thoughts on his return – and is hopeful that more is to come.”I wasn’t nervous, I was excited, I wanted to be out there. I wanted to get the game going,” Van Dijk told the official club website.”Very happy obviously to start the game, to get the three points, win 3-0 away, a clean sheet. Obviously you can’t ask for more.

“There are still many things to improve but we are early in the season. I’m still getting up to speed so these are the only moments where you can really improve as well.”

In comparison to their title rivals, Liverpool have had a quiet summer on the transfer front with RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate the only addition to Klopp’s squad for a fee of £36million.

Klopp keen to bring Sanches to Anfield Liverpool have reportedly been cleared to push through the signing of Renato Sanches from Lille following further talks between the clubs as Jurgen Klopp looks to fill the midfielder spot left by the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have spent £100million on Jack Grealish, Chelsea just shy of that on Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United needed £75million to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

But with Anfield set to be sold-out again this season, starting with the visit of Burnley on Saturday, plus Salah, Jota, Firmino and Sadio Mane already looking in the mood at Norwich, the signs are positive for the 2020 champions.

Van Dijk on title challenge

Van Dijk added: “This year is going to be exciting for many reasons, personally but as a team as well. If you look at the teams around us improving, who want to compete for the Premier League title; obviously we want to be up there as well.

“It’s going to be a Premier League full of high quality which we all should enjoy. We have a fantastic squad – just go for it and take each game as it comes.

“Seeing the fans back is a big boost, but also just playing the games, the Premier League, the best league in the world. You want to be out there, you want to perform, you want to compete, you want to win.

“To be able to do that with fans again as a team, hopefully we stay fit all of us, that’s something to be excited about. We’ll give it a proper go and take it game by game.”

