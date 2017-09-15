Van Dijk may lose captaincy after transfer saga, admits Pellegrino

Virgil van Dijk may make a return for Southampton this weekend, but he will not be captain, Mauricio Pellegrino has confirmed.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the Saints boss stated that he will make a late decision on whether to bring the Dutch defender back into the squad for the trip to Selhurst Park.

“Virgil was training well. He played 90 minutes the other day in the reserve game, but tomorrow we will decide [if he’ll be involved against Palace].

“Hopefully he will be getting better every single week but I am happy with that because it’s not just about Virgil, it’s everybody right now ready to be part of the team.”

Pellegrino however hinted that Van Dijk is not deserving of the captain’s armband in the eyes of his players.

“For me the captain is someone who the team may decide and something that you have to deserve – not something the manager can give the player to be a captain.

“This is my point of view.”

When asked if Van Dijk deserved the captaincy, he said: “Now, when he’s not playing? You cannot be captain if you’re not playing. Obviously Virgil was one of the leaders of the squad.”