Liverpool hero Virgil van Dijk has named the opponent he would most like the Reds to face in the Champions League quarter-finals.

After five successive European defeats away from Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side – losing finalists last season – came good when it mattered to beat Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena to secure a place in the last eight.

The Reds manager claims the victory puts Liverpool “back where they belong”, while Bayern manager Niko Kovac was wholesome in his praise for Liverpool.

The likes of Barcelona, Juventus and their three other Premier League rivals could lie in wait in the ‘open’ draw for the last eight – but Van Dijk – scorer of Liverpool’s second goal on Wednesday night – explained why it was his countrymen Ajax he’d most like to play.

Asked which team he wants in the quarter-finals, Van Dijk told Veronica TV: “I really don’t care at all but we will probably draw an English club again.

“Ajax? That would be a nice game. But it would be difficult because Ajax is doing fantastic in the Champions League.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Klopp’s side could go all the way again this season after their painful loss to Real Madrid in last season’s showpiece.

“I thought the performance in the second half from the man himself [Van Dijk] but certainly from the whole team was one of the great Liverpool away performances really,” Carragher told Viasport Fotbal.

“I never felt Bayern Munich were going to score. I felt yourself [Van Dijk] but also Matip, he gets the own goal in the first half – it wasn’t a mistake it’s just one of those things – I thought he was outstanding as well at the back.

“And if you can keep that going through now… I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition.”

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was fuming at his side’s tactics over the two legs against the Reds.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!