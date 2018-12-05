Van Dijk names the man he sees as ideal future Liverpool captain

Virgil van Dijk believes Andy Robertson has all the ingredients needed to become a future Liverpool captain – if he keeps progressing in the same way for club and country.

The 24-year-old Robertson arrived at Anfield from Hull in July 2017 for a reported initial fee of £8million which will rise to £10million and has now firmly established himself as part of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Robertson’s impressive performances for Liverpool catapulted him into the spotlight at international level and has since been made captain of Scotland.

And the former Dundee United man, who has started 13 of the Reds’ Premier League matches this term, has been nominated for the Premier League’s November Player of the Month award.

Such has been his fantastic form for Liverpool that Van Dijk – himself the captain of Liverpool when Jordan Henderson doesn’t start – has told BBC Scotland that Robertson has all the credentials needed to wear the armband at Anfield in the years to come.

“If he keeps improving he will [captain Liverpool],” the Dutchman said. “He’s already a leader. You don’t need an armband to be a leader for this team.

“He’s doing very well, he’s made incredible steps in his career and he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Robertson’s form is expected to lead to the January departure of former regular left-back Alberto Moreno, who is being chased by two European outfits.

