Van Dijk not sure Porto are the easiest CL opponent

Virgil van Dijk believes Porto will be a “difficult team to play against” when the Champions League resumes next month.

The Liverpool centre-back may have been on international duty as captain of the Netherlands this week but he has been asked about Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Van Dijk played the full 90 minutes in each of Holland’s last two games – scoring in the 4-0 win over Belarus, whilst enduring a tougher evening in the 3-2 defeat to Germany.

Asked about Liverpool’s season Van Dijk told reporters: “With Liverpool, we are where we want to be. Everything is positive.

“We are in the race for the Premier League, and in the race for the Champions League. It is going to be very tough but we will challenge until the end in both of those competitions.”

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table, with Man City two points back with a game in hand, while Porto, who are the tournament outsiders, await in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“The experience Liverpool had in getting to the Champions League final last year will help, but it doesn’t guarantee anything this season.

“People are saying that Porto is the easiest draw ever – but they are a very difficult team to play against. They are not in the quarter-finals for no reason, and we have to be ready for them.”

The £75million defender is the bookmakers’ favourite for the PFA Player of the Year award, but he is calm about all the hype.

“It’s nice if people talk about me for Player of the Season – there are a few players who have doing outstandingly well in the Premier League.

“And I’m not sure if I will vote for myself – we will see,” he joked.