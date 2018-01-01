Van Dijk opens up on becoming world’s costliest defender

Virgil van Dijk insists he won’t let his huge price tag affect him after finalising his £75m transfer to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old’s switch from Southampton was agreed last week, but with the January transfer window now open his deal, the highest fee ever paid for a defender, is now sealed.

Van Dijk, who has signed what Liverpool have said is a “long-term contract” at Anfield, is not concerned about his price tag weighing heavy.

The transfer fee easily eclipses the £54million spent by Manchester City to sign England full-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham in the summer and discussing what it means to be the world’s costliest defender, Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website: “Obviously there is a lot of money being paid, but I can’t do anything about that money, I can’t do anything about the price – nobody can.

“It’s only the market. The only thing I can do is just work hard, do the good things and be 100 per cent every day. That’s what I definitely want to do – and I am going to do.

“I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special.

“I think this is the right time for me to be here and to develop all sorts of aspects of my game. I am looking forward to doing that, that’s the main thing.”

