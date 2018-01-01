Van Dijk outlines his Liverpool targets after finalising £75m switch

Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool are his “perfect match” after his world record £75million transfer from Southampton was officially completed.

The 26-year-old’s switch from the Saints was agreed last week, but with the January transfer window now open his deal, understood to be worth £75million – the highest fee ever paid for a defender, is now sealed.

The Dutchman, pictured above on the club’s official website, said: “I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special.

“With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and a perfect match for my family as well.

“I think it’ll be something special,” he added in the interview with the club’s official website,. “I think Anfield is a very special stadium and it is my home right now as well.

“I am just looking forward to being on the pitch, especially as a [home] player at the stadium. It’s going to be nice, especially the evening games and the European nights.

“I hope to win trophies. Every player wants to win trophies and with this squad we have and the progress the club is making, I think we are very close to it.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

“Obviously we still need to do it and we will see what the future brings.”

Van Dijk will wear Liverpool’s No 4 shirt and will be eligible to play in the Champions League knockout stages.