Virgil van Dijk was unhappy with the match officials during Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat at Tottenham

Virgil van Dijk did not hold back in expressing his fury at referee Stuart Atwell after telling the official he got it wrong in not sending off Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall just moments before his Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg winner – and with THREE Sky Sports pundit revealing exactly why the Liverpool skipper had a solid case.

The Reds are chasing glory on four fronts this season with Arne Slot’s side enjoying a six-point advantage in the Premier League title race and revelling that they are the only side to remain 100% after six Champions League games this season. And while their FA Cup campaign begins this weekend against Accrington Stanley, the first piece of silverware for Liverpool this season could arrive in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds are the reigning holders of the trophy, and their quest to retain the League Cup has seen them reach the semi-final stage once again. However, after Bergvall’s controversial winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night, they will have to come from behind in the second leg at Anfield next month to book their place in another final.

The Swede expertly tucked home the winner five minutes from time after being teed up perfectly by Dominic Solanke, though Bergvall can consider himself lucky to still be on the pitch after moments earlier escaping a second bookable offence after wiping out Kostas Tsimikas with a lunging tackle.

Van Dijk was left raging by the incident and revealed after the game he had given referee Atwell a piece of his mind.

“I think it was quite obvious that it should have been a second yellow,” he told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, I think it was pretty clear, and it was a coincidence that a minute later he scores the winner. It is what it is, he made a mistake in my opinion and I told him that. He thinks maybe he didn’t but it was quite obvious I think and everyone on the sideline knew exactly that it was supposed to be a yellow.

“He should have been off. There’s a linesman there, there’s a fourth official, there’s VAR, there’s a referee and he doesn’t get a second yellow. I’m not saying this is the reason why we lost but it was a big moment in the game.”

Van Dijk explains sub-par Liverpool display as pundits offer sympathy

Despite the loss, Liverpool were not at their best in the contest and Slot’s side put in one of their worst displays under him so far as they failed to score in a game for only the second time under his management.

And Van Dijk insisted that rather than blame Liverpool, that credit should be given to Tottenham, while also reminding of the fact that there is still a second leg to come at Anfield.

“We played against an intense team, with good attacking players, they could make it difficult, keep running. We created good moments, not clear-cut chances, but still enough that we could’ve scored. Unfortunately, we didn’t. It’s quite cliche but it’s half-time [in the tie] now and I’m looking forward to the game back at Anfield.”

With regards Bergvall’s escape, Sky Sports pundits Michael Dawson, Izzy Christiansen, and Jamie Redknapp all believe Bergvall should have not been on the pitch to score the decisive goal.

Former Tottenham star Dawson said: “If Stuart Attwell gets the first one right he puts himself in a position.

“I don’t think the first one is a yellow card. He gives him an opportunity and a decision to make. The second should have been a yellow card. If you get one right and one wrong you can’t even it up.”

Former women’s soccer star Christiansen added: “The second one is worse than the first one. It doesn’t make sense.”

Former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Redknapp then presented the strongest case, saying: “It has a monumental effect on the rest of the game. He has to come off for treatment and that leaves Liverpool with 10 men. So not only do you still have Bergvall on the pitch but Liverpool have to play with 10 men. But Spurs certainly make it count.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told they should actually consider the sale of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid after all, with one controversial pundit branding the player ‘bang average’ and claiming the saga has become a ‘distraction’ for the Reds.

The Spanish giants have already seen one offer for the England international rejected already, but they are understood to be prepping a second offer for a star who they already hope to sign as a free agent at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reported to have lined up a bargain move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as a would-be replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Per trusted journalist Christian Falk on X, “Liverpool are considering [the] signing of Joshua Kimmich.

“Kimmich is a free agent in [the] summer, Bayern is in talks with Kimmich for a new contract.”

In other news, Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are high on the idea of signing Victor Osimhen to replace Darwin Nunez.

Osimhen – currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli – has a release clause in his contract back in Naples. The clause is understood to be worth €90m in January but drops in value to €75m in the summer.

