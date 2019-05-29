Van Dijk reveals how he will use heartbreak to guide Liverpool to glory

Virgil Van Dijk has spoken out about how he aims to use the heartbreak of last year’s Champions League final defeat to help Liverpool bring home the trophy this season.

Liverpool infamously lost the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev to Real Madrid last season after two big errors from Loris Karius.

Liverpool have endured a tough run to this years final after getting through the group consisting of PSG, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade before knocking out German champions Bayern Munich in the round of 16. They then beat FC Porto comfortably in the quarter finals. That set up a mouthwatering semi final against Barcelona and despite being 3-0 in the first leg, the red managed to turn it round with a miraculous comeback at Anfield.

They will now face Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final, with the aim of winning the clubs sixth Champions League trophy. The PFA player of the year plans to use their experience from last year to help do so.

Speaking during Liverpool’s media day at Melwood, the Dutchman said: “Last year we experienced how big it is and how beautiful it is to actually to experience a final.

“The year before (Juventus vs Real Madrid) I was a spectator and it was outstanding; it was a proper show.

“But to actually be on that pitch and everyone’s watching you around the world, it is just a fantastic feeling.

“You want to show yourself, you want to work out with your team and fight for every yard on the pitch.

“It was tough last year. In the dressing room everyone was obviously dejected and we came home and couldn’t sleep, and then I had to report to the international team two days later as well.

“That was maybe a good thing because my head was in a different place again, but it was tough.

“We took so many experiences, positive points from the whole trip and the game that hopefully we can use on Saturday.”

