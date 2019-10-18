Van Dijk reveals why Liverpool have nothing to lose in title race

Virgil van Dijk believes that Liverpool have nothing to lose in the title race as they prepare for Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s men go into the game top of the Premier League table – eight points ahead of reigning champions, Manchester City – with some pundits claiming that the title race is already over.

But Dutch star Van Dijk has brushed aside such talk as the Reds look to maintain the momentum from their Champions League success last season.

In an exclusive interview with Laura Woods on Sky Sports, Van Dijk said: “I don’t think we have anything to lose. Man City are the champions, they’re defending their title and we want to get it. In my point of view, we just have to go for it.

“The pressure gets bigger, but that comes from the media. They love to put more pressure on us and that’s something we have to deal with. I don’t mind because I’m not thinking about what other people say, I just want to win every game that is ahead of me.

“We definitely need to enjoy it [being top of the Premier League] and be full of confidence, especially with the way we’ve got these points, having not had the best games but still getting the wins.

“There are so many games left, you can’t really think about it [winning the title] – it’s not realistic. We shouldn’t and we don’t, but it’s the better situation to be in.

“I don’t watch Man City’s games but I have family and friends who text me or say something, especially after the Wolves game [when City lost 2-0]. That’s just part of life but we’ve learnt from last year that we don’t have to look to the others until the end of the campaign. So far, we have been doing well but Man City are definitely not going away.

“The hunger [to win trophies] is even more than it was before [winning the Champions League]. Everyone wants to experience it again. It was such a fantastic evening with the whole build-up and everything that started with the game against Barcelona at home.

“We all have dreams, we all have targets. With the Champions League last year, we all started the competition hoping to win it and it’s the same with the Premier League. Hopefully it’ll happen this year but if not, we go again next year.”

