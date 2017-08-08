Van Dijk would help Liverpool to trophy success – Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes Virgil van Dijk would help Liverpool return to their glory days and says the Dutchman would have a far greater impact at Anfield than he would at Stamford Bridge.

The powerful defender has submitted an official request to leave Southampton after Saints rejected a number of approaches for the former Celtic star.

The Reds and Chelsea are reportedly the two frontrunners for his signature with both clubs likely to make a move for the £50million-rated centre-back.

However, Carragher thinks his signing would be more beneficial to his former club than Antonio Conte’s side.

“At this moment Chelsea are a better team than Liverpool no doubt about it, but the way Chelsea are set up, you would have him as the middle man in the back three, and David Luiz is so good there,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“With Liverpool, the thing would be if you could go there and be the man who took Liverpool back to winning trophies.

“Liverpool have won one trophy in 10, 12 years. Can he be the one who is part of something that starts with Jurgen Klopp.”

Speaking about his reasons for asking to leave St Mary’s Van Dijk said in a statement:

“I feel I have no alternative after I was given notice of the club’s intention to impose a disciplinary sanction against me of a fine equivalent to two weeks’ wages. I will be appealing what I feel to be an unjustified sanction and their inability to follow the correct disciplinary protocol in due course.

“Over the past six months I have held numerous discussions with representatives of the board, the former manager Claude Puel as well as the new manager Mauricio Pellegrino to inform them all of my desire to leave in search of a new challenge.

“I am incredibly ambitious and want to achieve as much as I possibly can to fulfil my potential in what is a very short career as a professional footballer. I want to play European football again and challenge for major honours and as such I would like Southampton to consider the interest in me from top clubs should it still exist.

“I have been left frustrated by the club’s position that I am not for sale and am disappointed that enquiries from multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed.

“The period of time that I have just spent injured and unable to play has put a number of things into perspective and made me realise just how important it is to take major opportunities should they arise.

“I have consistently relayed my feelings to senior management at Southampton in what I believed to be private and personal conversations. Disappointingly, these conversations have regularly found their way into the media.

“I would also like to make clear that I have never once refused to train.

“As a proud professional I am insulted by the suggestion that it was me who refused to train and so feel it is important to point out the true version of events.

“I had very much hoped to retain the good relationship I’ve always enjoyed with everyone at the club, especially the fans, but in light of everything that’s happened this has now been seriously affected.

“I have nothing but gratitude to everyone at Southampton for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“However, the time for me to move on is now and I hope to be able to work with the club to find the best resolution to suit all parties.”