Van Dijk spills beans on Liverpool approach for Man City return

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool must approach the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City seeking a win, rather than trying to protect their lead.

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night with one foot in the semi-finals following their 3-0 success at Anfield last week, and the Dutchman has admitted he thinks his side will strive for a second win rather than trying to shut City out.

The Dutchman said: “It is pretty clear defending a 3-0 lead is going to be strange but we need to come here with the mindset it is still 0-0, we want to win.

“We know we are capable of scoring goals and can defend well as a team. We need to keep a mindset of winning the game, rather than defending a lead.

“They have so much quality, they are going to win the league, but we know their strengths and weaknesses. We need to be 100 per cent and more to win the game.”

Van Dijk added: “We are confident but we know it is going to be a totally different game. We need to be prepared for everything. We need to be ready for a fight, for a good game – and we will be.

“Three games in six days is hard for anyone but tomorrow we want to win and we are going to be prepared for whatever is coming.

“As a team we are in a great moment. I think we can make it difficult for any team in the world – but we need to show it.”

