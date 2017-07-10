Liverpool hopes alive as Van Dijk looks to force Saints exit

Virgil van Dijk has reportedly spoken to Southampton to underline his wish to leave the club and sign for Liverpool this summer.

The Reds were forced into a public climbdown earlier this summer, with Liverpool issuing an apology and claiming they had ended their interest in the highly-rated Dutch defender.

However, the 26-year-old very much remains on Liverpool’s radar and the former Celtic star is reportedly ready to take matters into his own hands in a bid to force through his dream move to Anfield.

Following talks with Saints, the club are believed to have underlined their wish to keep him. However, it’s reported that new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has vowed to part company with any player who doesn’t wish to be at the club.

That, coupled with Van Dijk’s desire to leave and Liverpool reviving their interest, could yet see the £60million-plus deal materialise.

However, the Daily Mirror claims Van Dijk is said to be contemplating handing in a transfer request in a bid to hurry along the process.

The paper also claims Liverpool will revive their interest if ‘circumstances change’ surrounding Van Dijk’s situation.

Furthermore, the paper states that Van Dijk is understood to be devastated by the prospect of seeing his dream move to Anfield collapse and is refusing to speak to the media as he contemplates his next step.

Saints insisted once again recently that they had no desire to sell their top players, but Van Dijk’s desire to leave could force the club to change their stance.

Southampton’s executive director Les Reed said of the club’s star names: “None of those players are for sale. I can’t make it any plainer than that and that’s the way we mean to go forward.

“We built this squad over some time and think we have a strong squad.

“We will fine-tune it but, other than that, we are looking forward to a very competitive season next year and we plan to go forward on that basis.

“There may be players that go on the basis it is the right thing for them and the club at that given time but we don’t expect that to be wholesale and this is simply doing sound business in the transfer window.”