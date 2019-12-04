Van Dijk warns fellow Liverpool stars about upcoming ‘big challenge’

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has said that he and his teammates are determined to win the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the Netherlands international has admitted that it is not going to be easy against clubs from other continents.

The Reds, who have never won the competition, will feature in this year’s edition in Qatar this month, having clinched the Champions League last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will enter the competition at the semi-final stage and are favourites to clinch it.

Van Dijk, who was recently voted second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or award, is looking forward to the challenge of facing top clubs from other continents.

“For me personally, it’s something new,” Van Dijk told FIFA.com. “And I think for almost everyone in our team [at Liverpool] it’s something new. I think this squad can be the first Liverpool side to win the Club World Cup.

“It’ll be a great experience. We’re all looking forward to going out there and hopefully get that trophy as well.”

The Dutchman added: “It will be a big challenge, it will be something that we haven’t experienced before. We’re at the stage right now where we have the experience of playing international football [with our national teams].

“We have players who’ve played all over the world anyway. It’s going to be a totally different challenge for us but it’s something that we’re definitely looking forward to.”

Busy fixture list

Before Liverpool can turn their attention to the Club World Cup, they have quite a few games to go through – in the Premier League, the Champions League and the EFL Cup.

The Reds will face Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening, before facing Bournemouth at the weekend and then RB Salzburg in Champions League Group E next week.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action against Watford at home on December 14 and will face Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, just a day before they play in the semi-finals at the Club World Cup.

The Merseyside outfit have already announced that they will use two different squads for the EFL Cup tie and the Club World Cup match.

