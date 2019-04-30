Van Dijk won’t brag but says Liverpool were happy to defy Gary Neville

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool were entirely right to pursue glory on two fronts – and hopes they have disproved the doubters.

The Reds – locked in an intense battle with Manchester City to become Premier League winners – travel to Barcelona for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final – and the Dutchman has already outlined how his side plan to combat the threat of Lionel Messi.

Many – including former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville – were sceptical of Liverpool’s capacity to maintain a challenge on two fronts, but they have disproved all the doubters.

Neville claimed Liverpool should sacrifice the Champions League if they want to further their prospects of winning the league – but with the club already having claimed a record-points haul, which at this stage looks like it won’t be good enough anyway – Van Dijk believes Liverpool’s stance was entirely correct.

“You definitely want to be in the title race and you definitely want to be in the semi-final, and hopefully you get through to the final,” said Van Dijk.

“The situation is how it is and I said many times before, we have to enjoy it, show what we have been doing almost the whole season and keep working hard and never give up.

“I see what we have. I see the players we have, I see the management and the way we play football so it is not really a big surprise.

“But you still have do it and we have to do it on Wednesday as well. It is going to be unbelievably tough.

“You need to be ready for problems and we will be and hopefully we can get a good result or a result we can take with us back to Anfield and we are going to try everything to go through to the final.”