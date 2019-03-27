Louis Van Gaal has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward over his acrimonious exit.

The Dutchman was axed at the end of his second season in charge and replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2016, having just won the FA Cup.

And the Dutchman is still unhappy that the club made contact with Mourinho while he was still at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal, who also believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s at Old Trafford is largely down to Mourinho, said: “What I don’t like is (Ed) Woodward contacting my successor, knowing in his mind he will replace me and he keeps his mouth shut for six months.

“Every Friday I had to go into press conferences and be asked what I thought about the rumours. What does that do to the authority of the coach?

“To win the FA Cup when, for six months, the media has a noose round my neck, is my biggest achievement.

“I spoke to Woodward the day after that game. His argument was that I was only going to be there for one more year and Mourinho would be there for three, four or five. I appreciate he hired a private plane to get me back to Portugal but his arguments were not good enough.”

