Van Gaal reveals how close Bayern star was to joining Man Utd

Louis van Gaal has revealed how close he was to bringing Robert Lewandowski to Manchester United during his time as boss.

The Dutchman’s tenure at United was hardly a success, having just won the FA Cup in his two years in charge of the club.

The former Barcelona boss added Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Angel Di Maria, Daley Blind, Memphis Depay, Matteo Darmian, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin and Anthony Martial in a £250million spend during his Old Trafford tenure.

However, it would appear that Poland superstar Lewandowski also came close to joining that list.

The 29-year-old has netted 141 goals for Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014 and van Gaal revealed that United were happy to splash out for the attacker, only for the Bundesliga giants to claim that he was not for sale.

“He is currently the best striker in the world. I also wanted to train Lewandowski and wanted to bring him to Manchester United,” van Gaal told Bild.

“The price was not a problem for Manchester United, but Bayern did not want to let him go.”

Van Gaal has also claimed that some of his United players were not “professional” during his time at the club.

The sometimes controversial Dutchman would send emails to his players to alert them to their progress, but van Gaal insists they did not even open the messages.

“I developed the digital tracker with my IT man. Each player was able to log in,” van Gaal added.

“So I gave everyone the opportunity to prepare for the conversation with me at home and to meet me in dialogue at eye level.

“That’s true, too. But this testifies to their unprofessionalism and I have then addressed them.

“But I already did that with the emails at Bayern. My conviction is that a full professional also wants to live professionally. Like Arjen Robben. He read the emails.”