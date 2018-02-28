Van Gaal reveals Man Utd made plays to sign Germany duo

Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal has confirmed the club were in the running to sign two big-name Bundesliga stars during his time in charge.

The Dutchman’s reign at Old Trafford won’t be remembered with too much fondness by United fans, with the former Barcelona and Ajax boss dismissed by the club two years into a three-year deal in the summer of 2016.

Van Gaal left United with something of a bitter taste in his mouth and the Dutch is often highly-critical of his successor Jose Mourinho and there appears a hint of jealously at the funds the club has afforded the Portuguese coach.

However, Van Gaal was also allow to lavish vast sums of money, yet only had an FA Cup success in his final game as manager to show for his efforts.

And discussing two transfers that got away, Van Gaal told Sport Bild: “I wanted to sign Mats Hummels for Manchester United. But because at that time he was coming out of a poorer season, we didn’t do it in the end.”

United’s chase for Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller was also well documented at the time and the former Red Devils boss added: “I can confirm that I also wanted Muller. But there was nothing we could do. FC Bayern made it clear that they would not sell him.”

