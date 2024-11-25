Van Nistelrooy approach confirmed, with Man Utd icon offered Premier League return

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached by Leicester City who have made convincing the Manchester United icon their ‘priority’, though the Dutchman is also coming under consideration for a role with one of his former clubs, according to reports.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, enhanced his reputation in the managerial sphere with a stellar four-game stint as interim manager of Man Utd. The Red Devils won three, drew one and did not taste defeat during his brief stint at the club where he scored 150 goals in 219 appearances during his playing days.

Van Nistelrooy was dispensed with once Ruben Amorim insisted on bringing his own coaching staff over from Sporting CP.

But according to multiple reports, the Dutchman might not have long to wait before securing a return to management.

Firstly, journalist Rudy Galetti reported Van Nistelrooy has been approached by Leicester City who sacked Steve Cooper on Sunday.

Taking to X, Galetti revealed: “Leicester have approached Ruud van Nistelrooy to explore the negotiation margins to replace Steve Cooper on their bench.

“David Moyes and other names are under evaluation, but Leicester would like to convince the manager (van Nistelrooy) as a priority.”

John Percy from The Telegraph has named Graham Potter as a candidate under consideration at the King Power. Potter remains unattached having last managed Chelsea in 2023.

Van Nistelrooy also wanted at former club

The chance to take up a full-time role in the Premier League holds obvious appeal, though Sky Germany bring news of one of Van Nistelrooy’s former clubs hoping to capitalise on their prior connection.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg – who Van Nistelrooy played for between 2009-11 – are considering hiring the manager. That comes after Hamburg fired former boss Steffen Baumgart on Sunday.

Also reporting on X, Plettenberg stated: “Hamburger SV are considering Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“Following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, Hamburg are now exploring several options. 48-year-old van Nistelrooy (formerly a striker at HSV) is on the list and has already been discussed internally.

“Van Nistelrooy was already a topic of discussion before Baumgart became head coach. Back then, there were already concrete talks with the Dutchman.”

Reaction to Ruben Amorim’s first match

Van Nistelrooy’s impressive record in previous full-time role