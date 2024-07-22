Manchester United are ready to bring in two top midfield stars after Ruud van Nistelrooy recommendations, Liverpool are in contact with Real Madrid over the signing of a star with just a year left on his deal, while West Ham have lined up two dazzling transfer raids on Italy that will seriously strengthen Julen Lopetegui’s starting XI.

VAN NISTELROOY KEY AS MAN UTD ACCELERATE XAVI SIMONS MOVE

Manchester United are confident of winning the race to sign Netherlands playmaker Xavi Simons this summer and believe new assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy can prove a key figure in luring the player to Old Trafford, per reports in Spain.

The Netherlands attacking midfielder has endured a pretty nomadic existence so far in his career, making his name in Barcelona’s academy before sealing a move to PSG, who have since loaned him out to PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig over the last two seasons.

However, despite seeing his stock rise further off the back of some eye-catching displays for his country at Euro 2024, Simons does not appear to have a future at Paris Saint-Germain, who are willing to cash in on the 21-year-old this summer.

A return to Barcelona has been strongly suggested with sporting director Deco among those keen to bring the player back to the Nou Camp if the opportunity arose.

But with finances tight at the Nou Camp and with their priorities lying elsewhere, Barcelona are only looking into a possible loan to buy deal for Simons this summer.

That has seemingly opened the door for other sides to come in and it’s been suggested that Manchester United are among those now leading the chase for his signature.

PSG’s demands for a fee in the region of €62m (£52.2m) are unlikely to deter United either, and with Rudd van Nistelrooy very much green lighting his signing for the Red Devils.

The French giants are also showing interest in Jadon Sancho so a prospective swap deal is also something that could yet come on to the agenda.

Having been appointed as United’s new assistant manager to Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy will be given a big say in the running of the club, including having an input on prospestive transfers alongside both Jason Wilcox, Dan Ashworth, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ten Hag.

And it is believed that Van Nistelrooy has wholly endorsed the capture of the player, who thrived under his management while at PSV, where the 21-year-old collected 22 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances.

Man Utd also ready to trigger Martin Zubimendi exit clause

A big factor in United’s rebuild this summer will be in the engine room with incoming sporting director Ashworth understood to have identified the areas as a major area of weakness last season.

With Casemiro’s legs ‘having gone’ the Brazilian will likely be put up for sale, while Christian Eriksen also looks far from certain to stay with just a year left on his deal.

In addition, Sofyan Amrabat has been told that his loan from Fiorentina will not be made into a permanent deal.

As a result, United have some sizeable gaps to fill in the middle of the park with only Kobbie Mainoo assured of his place for next season.

Finding at least one player to come in alongside him will, therefore, be key and it’s reported the club have strongly looked into the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG.

However, it’s reported that United – and in particular, Van Nistelrooy and Ashworth – prefer instead a move for Spain star Martin Zubimendi and will try to sign the Spaniard first before signing off on a deal for the Uruguayan.

And with a €60m (£50.6m) exit clause in his Real Sociedad deal, United at least know what a deal for the 25-year-old would set them back.

The midfielder has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, though the Gunners have since abandoned their quest to sign him in favour of his Sociedad midfield partner, Mikel Merino, who with a year left on his deal, also seems certain to depart.

Zubimendi, for his part, has spent his entire career playing for his hometown club and is not thought to be in a hurry to leave.

But the big wages on offer at Old Trafford could yet convince him to sign and it’s claimed an approach for his services could arrive as soon as this week.

Savvy minority shareholder Ratcliffe is also behind a plan to sign free-agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot and the Frenchman could also be brought in in addition to Zubimendi or Ugarte.

ARSENAL OPTIMISTIC OF SIGNING EURO 2024 WINNER

Arsenal plan to accelerate their plan to bring in a new midfielder once a deal for Riccardo Calafiori is over the line with Mikel Arteta and Edu both optimistic they can secure the signing of Mikel Merino in a €25m (£21.1m) deal from Real Sociedad. (AS)

Tottenham are chasing a deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, though will not be fond of the Italian side’s demands for €30m for the 19-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are growing increasingly confident of a deal to sign Conor Gallagher and believe Chelsea could accept an offer for as low as €25m (£21.1m) towards the back end of the transfer window. England teammate Kieran Trippier is also thought to have advised the player of the merits of a move to the Wanda Metropolitano. (AS)

Chelsea have seen an approach rejected by Juventus for the signing of talented Turkey forward Kenan Yildiz, who has so far failed to agree a new deal with the Turin giants. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Forgotten Chelsea defender Malang Sarr – made famous last summer when Mauricio Pochettino admitted he did not know who he was – is on the cusp of agreeing a return to France with Lens. (Foot Mercato)

Atalanta have pitched a new offer for Matt O’Riley worth €18m (£15.2m) though Celtic are determined to hold out for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.2m) with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool also looking at a potential deal. (TEAMtalk)

The agent for Manchester United winger Antony has made clear that his client has no interest in securing a move away from Old Trafford this summer amid claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made the Brazilian available to leave either on loan or on a permanent transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

WEST HAM TARGET BRILLIANT DOUBLE DEAL – BUT KANTE HOPES FADE

West Ham are looking into a move for AC Milan’s England defender Fikayo Tomori as a central defensive partner for another new signing in Max Killman and after a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo slipped further from their grasp. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham are also ready to burst onto the scene for the brilliant signing of explosive Juventus winger Matias Soule, who can leave for a €35m package this summer. Leicester and Roma are also keen on the Argentine. (Tuttosport)

The Hammers, meanwhile, now face strong competition from Barcelona for the signing of double Premier League title winner, N’Golo Kante, who looks set to leave Al-Ittihad. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have told Sofyan Amrabat they will not be signing him on a permanent €20m deal this summer following his return to Fiorentina at the end of his loan spell. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are considering a plan to save themselves a whopping 35% of Robert Lewandowski’s gross €26m a year deal – £420,000 a week deal – with a clause stating he only earns that if he plays in 55% of their games over the season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Man Utd defender Raphael Varane has decided to move to Como, having rejected offers from Saudi Arabia to sign on a free with Cesc Fabregas’s side. The Serie A newcomers are also considering a swoop for out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who has been linked with Everton. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to do everything in his power to win the race for Nico Williams amid claims Arsenal are taking a strong interest in the player and with the Blaugrana ready to push out both Raphinha and Ansu Fati to fund his €58m signing from Athletic Club. (Sport)

LIVERPOOL TALKS BEGIN OVER REAL MADRID TRANSFER RAID

Liverpool have now made contact with the representatives of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin over a switch to Anfield and are confident a deal is there to be done with his Real Madrid deal due to expire in summer 2025. (Sport)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has strongly suggested that Matthijs De Ligt, who is wanted by Manchester United, could leave the club this summer. (Sky Deutschland)

Southampton striker Che Adams has reached an agreement to sign for Torino on a free transfer, where he will sign a €1.8m annual salary, worth £28,000 a week. (Sky Italia)

Sevilla have agreed a €20m package, plus variables, with Fenerbahce to sign Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri, with Jose Mourinho’s desire to land the frontman proving key for the player. (ABC De Sevilla)

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is plotting a move for unwanted AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers, with the Belgian likely to be free to leave this summer. (Tuttomercato)

Barcelona are looking to extend Frenkie De Jong’s contract at the Nou Camp but hope to agree a vastly-reduced salary with the €720,000 a week star (£600,660). (Sport)

Liverpool are targeting a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer with fears mounting that Virgil van Dijk is heading for the Anfield exit door with a big-money transfer to Saudi Arabia a growing possibility. (various)