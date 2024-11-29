Van Nistelrooy tipped to raid Man Utd for three top talents as Leicester job nears

Ruud van Nistelrooy is being tipped to make a move on his old club Manchester United for three impressive young talents, once he is officially announced as the new head coach of Leicester City.

The Dutchman is set to be tasked with pulling the Foxes away from the relegation zone after they sacked Steve Copper, with the club sitting 16th in the Premier League table just a point off the bottom three.

Van Nistelrooy won three of his four games as interim boss at Man Utd after the club sacked Erik ten Hag but was left crestfallen after incoming boss Ruben Amorim decided against keeping the Dutchman on his coaching staff at Old Trafford.

The 48-year-old does look set to remain in the Premier League though as he prepares to take charge of Leicester and a report from CaughtOffside claims that he is ready to target United for three top talents.

Midfielder Daniel Gore is the first name mentioned, having only made two senior appearances for the Red Devils thus far.

The 20-year-old’s current market value stands at £750,000 (€900,000/$950,000), as per Transfermarkt, with his contract due to run out in the summer of 2026.

And while his age still gives the highly-rated Gore time to try and make the breakthrough at United, there is also the opportunity of regular first-team football on the horizon if he opts to move on.

Harry Amass is the next name on the list, with the 17-year-old left-back considered too young to have tried to fill in for the often-injured Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

Amass is an England youth international who was called up to United first-team training for the first time back in in February. In April he got a first spot on the bench for United against Liverpool but did not feature in the game.

The final name mentioned is defensive midfielder Toby Collyer, who joined United’s academy from Brighton in 2022 and made a big impression in Premier League 2 last season.

Having featured in pre-season under Ten Hag, the 20-year-old made his first-team bow during the 2024 FA Community Shield against Manchester City, coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute.

He made his Premier League debut on September 1, coming on as a half-time substitute for Casemiro in a 0–3 home defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy clearly has extensive knowledge of all three players and could use that to his advantage when he eventually takes the reins at the King Power ahead of the January transfer window opening.

