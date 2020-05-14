Van Persie defends ex-boss Moyes over Man United struggles

Robin Van Persie has defended his former manager David Moyes by insisting he is not responsible for Manchester United’s struggles in recent years.

The Scottish coach took charge at Old Trafford in the summer of 2013, replacing legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson who led the club to a period of unprecedented success during his 26 years in the hot seat.

Since then, though, United have won only two major trophies and Moyes is often blamed for being the man who started what is seen as the Red Devils’ downfall.

However, when reflecting on that period, Van Persie, who was a key member of the squad when Moyes was appointed, says that the players also need to be held accountable after failing to adapt to the changes that took place at the club.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, relayed on Goal, the Dutchman said: “We did struggle because we ended up being seventh.

“From such a high, we were thinking about winning the Champions League and moving on.

“It was a new period as well with Scholesey coming to the end, Giggsy taking a player/coach role. It was all new.

“Moyes was not to blame – anyone who came in after Ferguson, good luck to you. It was not only him to blame, it was us as well. The standards were so high but they dropped.”

Moyes was sacked just 10 months into a six-year contract with United and the Red Devils ended the 2013/14 season seventh in the league, their worst league finish since 1989/90.

In the years following they have managed to make it into the top four only twice, although are still in with a chance of qualifying for next year’s Champions League as they currently sit three points off fourth placed Chelsea with nine games remaining.

