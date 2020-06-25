Robin van Persie has passed on his congratulations to Anthony Martial after the Frenchman ended Manchester United’s hat-trick drought.

Martial struck three times on Wednesday evening as Sheffield United were swatted aside 3-0. The win extended United’s unbeaten run to 13 games and keeps them on track for the Champions League.

Martial struck twice with clinical ease in the first half, before coolly wrapping up his hat-trick with a well-taken third. In doing so, he became the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for United since 2013. Back then, it was Van Persie who achieved the honour during Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

The Dutchman was also quick to pass on his congratulations to Martial for ending that seven-year wait.

Reacting to Martial netting the first hat-trick of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Van Persie tweeted: ‘It took a while.. but happy that someone has taken the baton after 7 years.

‘Congratulations on the hat-trick @AnthonyMartial.’

It took a while.. but happy that someone has taken the baton after 7 years 😉 Congratulations on the hat-trick @AnthonyMartial 🔥 #MUFC https://t.co/AJNbRUIo6g — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) June 25, 2020

Despite Martial’s heroics, it wasn’t enough to spare the attacker from small verbal pasting from pundit Graeme Souness.

The Scot, speaking to Sky Sports, also reckons Martial can learn plenty from United teammate Marcus Rashford.

“The third one [goal] was class,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“But we know he’s class. He’s got everything to be a top player if he could just have the same enthusiasm as Rashford the way he (conducts himself).

“There’s no doubt Martial is a proper player but he seems to hide it, sometimes he doesn’t seem interested but he was tonight. Maybe the answer is for him to score early in every game he plays and stays interested.”

SOLSKJAER RAISES THE BAR AS THREE MAN UTD TARGETS REVEALED

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought his side should have been more clinical after they disposed of Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

United won 3-0 and deservedly so as Paul Pogba started his first game since September.

After the game, Solskjaer told reporters that United can still get better in front of goal – and he is also dreaming of a higher finish than fourth place.

“Very pleased with the performance but there is still more to come,” said Solskjaer.

“We could and should have scored more goals to put the game to bed before half-time. It is always worrying going into half-time knowing you should have scored goals.

“The way we controlled the game, pressed and stopped them playing, [I’m] very happy with it. Still more to come and we shouldn’t be 100 per cent happy with it.

“I have never said fourth is our aim. We would like third and there are two cups for us.”

Solskjaer had words of praise for the hat-trick hero, Martial. And it appeared the treble was no mistake, as the manager revealed two of the goals came from training routines.

“Very happy for Anthony when you get a hat-trick. It’s just unfortunate he didn’t celebrate with our fans.” Read more…