Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are among the clubs that have been approached by intermediaries regarding a move for Vanderson in the January transfer window, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the AS Monaco star is ready to leave in the middle of the season.

We understand that Vanderson is a January option for a number of Premier League clubs. The attacking Brazilian full-back almost moved to England in January 2022, but Monaco persuaded him to reject Brentford to switch to the Principality instead from Gremio.

Monaco paid Gremio around £10million (€11.5m, $13.5m) for the 24-year-old, who is now a full Brazil international.

Sources have told us that Monaco would want to more than double their money for Vanderson, which means that the Ligue 1 side are looking for at least £20m (€23m, $27m).

However, we have been told that Vanderson is likely to be available this month at the right price, and intermediaries are working behind the scenes.

Crystal Palace are in the market for another attacking full-back and have made enquiries for the seven-times capped Brazil international.

We can also reveal that Tottenham, Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton have also been approached by intermediaries in regard to a move in the January transfer window.

Vanderson is under contract at Monaco until the summer of 2028 and has scored eight goals and given 16 assists in 137 appearances for Monaco so far in his career.

Vanderson has made five starts and three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season, giving two assists in the process.

The Brazilian full-back also played four times for the Ligue 1 outfit in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

